Sam Mendes is planning to create four separate movies, each told from the perspective of a different Beatles member. According to Variety and BBC, these films will intersect to tell the astonishing story of the greatest band in history and the cause of their breakup in 1970. Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr, and the families of the late John Lennon and George Harrison have granted full life story and music rights for the scripted films. Mendes' project promises to delve deeply into teaching band members personal and professional lives, offering audiences a comprehensive and captivating portrayal of the legendary group's journey. John Lennon Biopic in Works From Bohemian Rhapsody Screenwriter.

Sama Mendes To Direct Four Separate Films On Beatles Band Member :