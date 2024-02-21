(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)
Save The Green Planet: Emma Stone to Reunite with Poor Things Director Yorgos Lanthimos for Remake of South Korean Fantasy Comedy - Reports
Save the Green Planet achieved cult status and became a festival favourite for CJ Entertainment upon its release in 2003. The film garnered numerous accolades at fantasy festivals and earned Jang the Golden Bell Award for Best New Director in Korea
Socially Riya Siddhacharjee| Feb 21, 2024 09:06 AM IST