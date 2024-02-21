Emma Stone is in discussions to reunite with her Poor Things director, Yorgos Lanthimos, for the remake of the South Korean fantasy comedy Save the Green Planet. Originally directed by Jang Joon-hwan, the English language adaptation was initially to be helmed by him. The film revolves around a disillusioned young man who believes a businessman is part of an alien invasion and captures him, leading to a battle of wits involving the captor, his girlfriend, the businessman, and a private detective. According to Variety, Stone is expected to take on a supporting role in the film. Cute! Ryan Gosling Winks at Emma Stone After She Receives Best Actress Award for Poor Things at BAFTA 2024 (View Viral Pics).

