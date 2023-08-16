Good news for Scott Pilgrim fans. It is getting a whole new fresh start with a new anime series which is produced by Netflix. The makers recently released a teaser of the series. According to reports, the original cast will return to voice the characters they once portrayed. Scott Pilgrim will have eight episodes, and stars Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Satya Bhabha, Kieran Culkin, Chris Evans, Anna Kendrick, Brie Larson, Alison Pill, Aubrey Plaza, Brandon Routh, Jason Schwartzman, Johnny Simmons, Mark Webber, Mae Whitman, and Ellen Wong. Scott Pilgrim will release on November 17.

Check Out The Teaser Of Scott Pilgrim:

