Selena Gomez and music producer Benny Blanco were captured in another PDA-filled moment on the streets of Malibu, California. The "Love On" singer looked adorable in a stylish grey outfit as they strolled together. Benny, on the other hand, was wearing a white T-shirt. The duo seemed unbothered by onlookers as they shared affectionate gestures, solidifying their bond in the public eye. 'Love On': Selena Gomez Dazzles Fans with Stylish and Captivating Behind-the-Scenes Shots from Her Latest Single (View Pics).

Selena Gomez and Benny Bianco:

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco were seen out for dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California. pic.twitter.com/UEm6OWEYwN — 21 (@21metgala) February 23, 2024

