Selena Gomez recently informed her fans that she tested positive for Covid-19 and had to cancel her appearance on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. She also urged her fans to get updated on their boosters, reminding them that "covid is still out there". On the work front, Selena's documentary, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me will premiere on Apple TV+ on November 4. Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber Hug Each Other as They Pose Together at the Academy Museum Gala.

Via Selena Gomez's Story

