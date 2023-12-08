Selena Gomez may not stay single for much longer! She is in LOVE! The ''Love You Like a Love Song'' singer seemed to confirm her relationship with producer Benny Blanco, 35. At 31, Gomez subtly hinted at their connection with a mysterious picture on her Insta Story, leaning on the shoulder of a bearded man wearing diamond bracelets and a zebra-print button-up. She solidified their romance in writing by responding to an Instagram post from Pop Factions speculating about their relationship. Selena simply wrote "Facts," sparking excitement among her fans and critics alike. Selena Gomez Radiates Joy in a White Corset Tube Top Paired With Jeans and Matching Jacket (View Pics).

Selena Is In Relationship With Benny Blanco:

Selena Gomez shares photo with boyfriend Benny Blanco. pic.twitter.com/lMYPHeDa1F — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 7, 2023

Selena Confirms Her Relationship With Benny:

"I'm not going to be with a f*ck boy ever again" — Selena Gomez after confirming relationship with Benny Blanco pic.twitter.com/pfzjnIHnEL — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 7, 2023

Selena Shares New Pic On Instagram:

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco (Photo Credits: Instagram)

