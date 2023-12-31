Selena Gomez, who's rarely shy about offering fans glimpses into her world, dropped an adorable pre-New Year's surprise - a cosy cuddled-up picture with boyfriend and music producer Benny Blanco. Case in point, Selena's heartwarming photograph on Instagram captured the couple lost in a lovely embrace, smiling under a wintery sky. Cradled in his arms, Selena radiates contentment as Benny's gentle kiss lands on her cheek, etching a moment of quiet affection onto the cusp of a fresh year. Check it out! Selena Gomez Shares Cosy and Adorable Pics with Boyfriend Benny Blanco on Instagram!

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco:

Selena Gomez shares new photo with boyfriend Benny Blanco. pic.twitter.com/A0nXJzPwLi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 31, 2023

