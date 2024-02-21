Selena Gomez ignites excitement for her upcoming single "Love On" by sharing mesmerising behind-the-scenes stills. These captivating images provide a sneak peek into the creative journey behind the highly anticipated release. In one picture, she exudes a retro vibe in a green dress, while in another, she is casually clad in a bathrobe, enjoying a croissant. Adding to the buzz, Selena's boyfriend, Benny Blanco, reacts to these visuals. Selena Gomez Announces New Single Titled 'Love On'; Track to Release on February 22 (See First Look Poster).

Selena Gomez's IG Pics:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)