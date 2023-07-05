Sex Education Season 4 is finally set to return on September 21 with a bang! The teaser for the new season is out and it shows Otis finally revealing he's a sex therapist to the other students, although he may have not gone about it in the best way. This makes fans a lot more excited about the drama that's to come now that more people are in on what Otis has been doing. Emma Mackey Won't Return As Maeve in Netflix’s Sex Education Season 5; Says 'I Have Said Goodbye To The Character'.

Watch SE S4 Teaser Here:

