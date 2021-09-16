Makers of Sex Education Season 3 dropped trailer 2 of the anticipated Netflix show and it revolves around the complicated relationship of Maeve and Otis as fans of the series knows how season 2 ended. Eric & Adam are on the verge of a break-up as Adam is not confessing about their relationship to mom. Will come to know how things went for the two couples when the brand new season premieres on Netflix on September 17.

Watch Sex Education Season 3 New Trailer Below:

