Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings brings cheer to the industry. The loyal and true-hearted Marvel fans came to theatres in huge numbers to experience the cinematic brilliance! The movie collected Rs 3.25 crore on Day 1, Friday (September 3) in India. The new superhero film takes an absolute heroic start on the first day.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#Marvel brings cheer to the #Indian #BO, yet again… #ShangChiAndTheLegendOfTheTenRings - the new superhero film - takes a heroic start… Emerges first choice of moviegoers in #India… Biz expected to grow over weekend… Fri ₹ 3.25 cr Nett. #India biz. All versions. #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/p2cj07llBN — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 4, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)