John Woo is all set to make his Hollywood return as he is going to direct Joel Kinnaman in his new film. Titled Silent Night, the movie is going to be an action thriller with no dialogue at all. The movie sees a father head into the underworld to get revenge for his son's death. This is Woo's first Hollywood film since 2003, with his last being Paycheck starring Ben Affleck.

Check Out The Announcement Below:

John Woo’s first Hollywood movie since 2003 has begun filming with Joel Kinnaman set to star. The film will be an action thriller with no dialogue titled ‘SILENT NIGHT’. pic.twitter.com/0FHb74h7xT — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) March 12, 2022

