Singer Kelis, known for the singles such as “Milkshake”, “Millionaire”, “Bossy” among others, is reportedly dating actor Bill Murray, aged 72. As per a report by the US Sun, the latter was seen supporting Kelis’ performances by attending her shows. A source was quoted as saying, “They’ve met up in the States before which got people in the industry talking, and now are meeting up in London while they’re both here. They’ve clearly hit it off.” Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Officially Dating; Couple Is Keeping Things 'Casual' Right Now - Reports.

Kelis And Bill Murray Dating

Kelis and Bill Murray are reportedly dating. 🔗: https://t.co/8RkhFrz1LE pic.twitter.com/6kgMVgCpuW — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 8, 2023

