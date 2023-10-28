Rachel Zegler would be seen playing the iconic princess in Disney’s upcoming live-action movie Snow White. The actress’ first look as Snow White dressed up in the popular the blue-and-yellow dress, with slight changes in its pattern, has been unveiled. She is surrounded by Seven Dwarfs in this upcoming film helmed by Marc Webb. Gal Gadot Recounts Evil Queen Audition, Teases Snow-White Live-Action Remake.

Snow White First Look Pic

First look at the ‘Snow White’ live-action movie starring Rachel Zegler. pic.twitter.com/CHEJzv80iF — Pop Base (@PopBase) October 27, 2023

