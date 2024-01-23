Sofia Vergara openly delves into the reasons behind her divorce from Joe Manganiello in a recent interview with El País. The Modern Family actress disclosed that a significant factor contributing to the separation was her reluctance to embrace the role of an "old mom," deeming it unfair to the child. In her candid discussion about her personal life, she explained, "Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband [actor Joe Manganiello], who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger; he wanted to have kids, and I didn’t want to be an old mom. I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore." With a son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, from her first marriage to Joe Gonzalez, Sofia clarified her stance on motherhood, expressing that she already has a 32-year-old son and is now ready to embrace the role of a grandmother rather than a mother. Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce From Sofia Vergara, Cites ‘Irreconcilable Differences’ As the Reason for Split – Reports.

Sofia Vergara Reveals The REAL Reason Behind Her Divorce With Joe Manganiello: