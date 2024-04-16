Get ready to rev up your excitement because Keanu Reeves, the man behind the unstoppable John Wick, is stepping into the shoes of Shadow in Sonic the Hedgehog 3! According to The Hollywood Reporter and Variety, Reeves joins Ben Schwartz as the speedy Sonic and Jim Carrey as the mischievous Dr Robotnik. James Marsden will also be in the film. Shadow, sporting sleek black fur, brings a whole new level of sass and intrigue to the mix as Sonic's rival and occasional troublemaker. Get ready for some hedgehog heroics with Reeves on board!. Sonic The Hedgehog 3: Alyla Browne Secures Role as Maria Robotnik in Jim Carrey and James Marsden's Film (View Pics).

Keanu Reeves In Sonic The Hedgehog 3

Keanu Reeves has been OFFICIALLY cast as Shadow in ‘SONIC 3.’ (Via: @THR) pic.twitter.com/2nVcSwztNn — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) April 15, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)