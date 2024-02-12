Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson have made their first official public appearance as a couple! The two debuted at Stanley Zhu's Year of the Dragon party. For the celebration, the Game of Thrones star wore a figure-hugging grey co-ord outfit consisting of a cropped off-shoulder top paired with a matching maxi skirt. She completed her look with gold jewels and stunning makeup. Sophie and her boyfriend Peregrine were all smiles as they posed together for the camera. Sophie Turner Makes Her Relationship With Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson Instagram Official After Split From Joe Jonas (See Pics).

Sophie Turner With Boyfriend Peregrine Pearson

NEW 📷 Sophie Turner and Peregrine Pearson at Stanley Zhu's Year of Dragon celebration pic.twitter.com/mjVDKvnTY5 — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) February 11, 2024

