The winter between Sophie Turner and Ex-husband Joe Jonas appears to have thawed, as the Game of Thrones alum has dropped her legal case against the Jonas Brothers singer. Nearly four months after suing him for the wrongful retention of their two daughters, a New York judge signed a dismissal on January 17. The judge stated that the former couple has "agreed upon" a parenting plan for their daughters, Willa (3 years old) and an 18-month-old girl, according to E! News. Previously, Sophie claimed Joe was dismissed 'on consent of the parties,' with no attorney's fees or expenses awarded to either of them. This development comes three months after Sophie, 27, and Joe, 34, reached a custody agreement over the residence of their children. Sophie Turner Drops 'Wrongful Retention' Claim Against Joe Jonas After Reaching Custody Agreement.

