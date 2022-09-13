Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas welcomed their second child together in July this year. The former was seen along with her husband at the premiere of his upcoming film Devotion. Helmed by JD Dillard, biographical war drama was premiered at TIFF 2022 on September 12. Sophie and Joe once again made heads turn with their ravishing avatars at the event. Sophie Turner – Joe Jonas Welcome Second Child And It’s A Baby Girl!

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

NEW 🎥 Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas arriving to the 'Devotion' Premiere at #TIFF22 . —— via helloosamsam on instagram. pic.twitter.com/mMEx8X7qcm — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) September 13, 2022

Devotion Premiere

View this post on Instagram A post shared by sophiet (@bestsophieturner)

TIFF 2022

NEW 📸 Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas attending the 'Devotion' Premiere at #TIFF22. pic.twitter.com/2x0s6i5ePB — best of sophie turner (@badpost_sophiet) September 12, 2022

