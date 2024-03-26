Spider–Man 4 is the upcoming the Marvel Studios’ project and the latest update is regarding to its filming and director. As per the latest buzz, the Fast & Furious fame director, Justin Lin, has been reportedly eyed as the filmmaker of Tom Holland and Zendaya’s film. Speculations are also rife that the shooting of the upcoming film is expected to commence in September or October. An official announcement on these latest updates are awaited. Spider-Man 4 Starring Tom Holland and Zendaya Is in Works, Confirms Producer Amy Pascal.

Spider-Man 4 Update

Marvel Studios’ ‘SPIDER-MAN 4’ is reportedly set to begin filming between September and October. (Via: https://t.co/coTqfanEG5) pic.twitter.com/K8UijNK5Fr — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) March 26, 2024

