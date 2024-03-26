Excitement brews as news surfaces of Zendaya reprising her role as MJ in the upcoming Spider-Man 4 film alongside Tom Holland within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. As per Deadline, both actors are slated to return, with shooting set to commence in September or October. Despite the hype surrounding the eagerly anticipated Spider-Man 4, official details about the film are scarce, leaving fans awaiting more updates on Zendaya's return as MJ. Spider-Man 4 Update: Justin Lin Eyed as Director for Tom Holland-Holland-Zendaya'sFilm, Shooting To Commence in September or October – Reports.

Zendaya To Return As MJ In Spider-Man 4

‘Spider-Man 4’ is looking to begin filming in September or October. Zendaya will reportedly return for the film. pic.twitter.com/60MIkoRO4S — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) March 26, 2024

