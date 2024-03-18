Spider-Man veteran J K Simmons recently made a shocking revelation in a recent interview. The actor who worked with Tom Holland in the Marvel Cinematic Universe film recently admitted that he has never met Tom Holland. When asked about his chemistry with the Spider-Man star in an interview with ComicBook.com, the 69-year-old actor said that he "only really appeared on screen with Tobey Maguire." Simmons added, "Even people in the industry, in the media, are taken aback when I say I have never met Tom Holland. Even at whatever the last premiere I went to, we just didn't happen to cross paths." Simmons added that he maintains a great bond with the Spider-Man trilogy director Sam Raimi and Tobey Maguire. Zendaya Gushes Over Boyfriend Tom Holland’s Natural Charm and Attractiveness: ‘I’m Shy, but He Is Great’.

J K Simmons on Tom Holland:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pubity (@pubity)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)