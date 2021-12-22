Marvel's latest superhero film starring Tom Holland and Zendaya is having a fantastic run at the ticket window. As the movie has minted a total of Rs 130.87 crore in India as of now. The Spidey film was able to collect Rs 10.40 crore on Tuesday (December 21). With this, the Jon Watts directorial is now heading towards Rs 150 crore mark at the box office. Even after 50 percent occupancy in Maharashtra, theatres the flick is doing extremely well.

Spider-Man No Way Home Box Office India:

#SpiderMan biz is an EYE-OPENER during pandemic era… SUPER-STRONG, double digits on Day 6 as well… Can hit ₹ 200 cr *if* it continues the momentum… Thu 32.67 cr, Fri 20.37 cr, Sat 26.10 cr, Sun 29.23 cr, Mon 12.10 cr, Tue 10.40 cr. Total: ₹ 130.87 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/aLKV7TPbbF — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) December 22, 2021

