Spider-Man No Way Home has been getting a tremendous response in the Indian circuit despite 50% capacity allowed in theatres due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. Tom Holland's MCU outing has entered the Rs 200 crore club at ease after it concludes three weeks run in India. Spider-Man No Way Home stands at Rs 202.34 crore in India.

Spider-Man No Way Home Is a Box Office Hit!

#SpiderMan hits ₹ 200 cr… Restrictions + #PushpaHindi [mass circuits] + #83TheFilm [metros] are speed breakers, but #NewYear holidays + open week prove advantageous in Weekend 3… [Week 3] Fri 3 cr, Sat 4.92 cr, Sun 4.75 cr. Total: ₹ 202.34 cr Nett BOC. #India biz. pic.twitter.com/oA6CqCpwuy — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2022

