The craze for Tom Holland's Marvel Movie Spider-Man No Way Home is getting wilder day by day. With the availability of purchasing tickets for the film since November 29, people have been making sure that they get their tickets by hook or crook. This has even led to website crashing down due to busy servers. But nothing beats the thing we explored right now.

Tickets to Spider-Man No Way Home are being sold on eBay. The ticket is priced at US $10,000 with the bid only going higher and higher. We wonder who will get this ticket and at what cost!

Take A Look At The eBay Listing Below:

Spider-Man No Way Home Tickets on eBay (Photo Credit: eBay website)

