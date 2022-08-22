The extended version of Spider-Man: No Way Home, officially titled Spider-Man: No Way Home The More Fun Stuff Version, will release in India on September 2. It has been confirmed that the extended cut includes 11 minutes of new footage. While that seems like a very short time, a lot can happen in 11 minutes, especially if it's a Marvel movie. Spider-Man No Way Home: The 'Electro' Plothole in Tom Holland’s Marvel Film That We Can’t Stop Ignoring.

View Poster Here:

