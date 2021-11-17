Finally, the Spider-Man No Way Home trailer was launched by the makers today (November 17). A look into this Tom Holland's film showcased the many villains from previous Spider-Man movies, including Dr Octopus, Green Goblin, Electro, Sandman, and The Lizard. Now, as soon as the clip was out, ardent fans of the franchise could not control the excitement and went gaga over it. Some also mentioned how Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are missing from the footage. Here, check out how netizens reacted to Spidy's trailer. Spider-Man No Way Home Trailer: Tom Holland's Spider-Man Fights 'Visitors' From Other Universes In This Thrill-Packed Promo (Watch Video).

#SpiderManNoWayHome Zendaya falls and Tom jumps to save her. Amazing Spiderman fans: pic.twitter.com/CYSnAm26aP — Sundaram (@S_Verma_5) November 17, 2021

I know everyone is dying to see Tobey Maguire & Andrew Garfield as am I but its great they haven’t shown them. The two goats with Tom should be experienced in the theaters not spoiled or wasted like nothing. Showcasing the classic villains is awesome enough!#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/hcZWGxwcXc — Alex Montes (@NotAlexMontes) November 17, 2021

Every MCU & Spidey fan checking the trailer for hints & clues#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/lrwYpehH9A — Jimmy Folino - BLM & #StopAsianHate (@MrNiceGuy513) November 17, 2021

Marvel and Sony trying to hide the fact that Tobey & Andrew are in No Way Home: #SpiderManNoWayHome #PeterParker pic.twitter.com/dsHdgODhCh — Justforfun🇵🇸 (@Justtforfuunn) November 17, 2021

