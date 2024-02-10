Dakota Johnson wasn't expecting this plot twist! While promoting her upcoming film Madame Web in LA, the actress found herself in the midst of a real-life thriller when an earthquake interrupted her interview. During a conversation with the press, the ground suddenly jolted, prompting a visibly surprised Johnson to look around in confusion. A reporter's voice can be heard asking, "Was that an earthquake?". Taking a moment to collect herself, Johnson confirmed, "Okay, we just had an earthquake," before letting out a slightly nervous chuckle. Later, she described the experience as spooky. Dakota Johnson, Pedro Pascal and Chris Evans to Star in Celine Song's Materialists – Reports.

Dakota Johnson's Conversation Gets Interrupted by Earthquake:

Dakota Johnson interview gets interrupted by an earthquake in LA. pic.twitter.com/fPtMT5861S — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 10, 2024

