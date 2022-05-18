Squid Game Creator Hwang Dong-Hyuk has shared deets about the Netflix show's second season and speaking about it to Vanity Fair he said that the brand new season is not going to release by the end of 2023. which means fans have to wait for a bit longer now. HoYeon Jung at Met Gala 2022: ‘Squid Game’ Actor Marks Her Met Gala Debut in Suede Cut-out Dress.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

#SquidGame creator says S2 won’t release until the end of 2023 at the earliest (via @VanityFair) pic.twitter.com/wCwdeYZP8X — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) May 18, 2022

