Ahead of Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 premiere on Netflix, the makers celebrated the launch of the popular show at Gateway of India. As the landmark of Mumbai went all spooky and dark. In a nutshell, seems like the makers wanted viewers in India to experience the world of Upside Down. Stranger Things 4 features Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, among others. Stranger Things 4 Starring Millie Bobby Brown, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard Debuts With A 90% Rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Have a Look:

The symbolic landmark of Mumbai #GatewayOfIndia is among 15 prominent monuments across the world to display a larger than life projection to celebrate the global phenomenon - #StrangerThings 4 Vol 1.@Stranger_Things pic.twitter.com/KEiVWTvjcR — Ashwani kumar (@BorntobeAshwani) May 26, 2022

