Suki Waterhouse has shared the news of her pregnancy in the most adorable manner. The singer-actress is expecting first child with Robert Pattinson. The news of her pregnancy has been going around since quite some time now, however, the couple never confirmed about it. Suki has now confirmed that she is pregnant by putting her baby bump on display at Mexico’s Corona Capital Festival, which is an annual music fest. Robert’s girlfriend was seen putting up a fab show in a short shimmery dress. A video is going viral in which Suki is heard saying, “I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on... i’m not sure it’s working.” Robert Pattinson’s Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Sports Cropped Tee and High-Waisted Leggings Amidst Pregnancy Rumours (View Pics).

Suki Waterhouse Confirms Pregnancy

The Singer Flashing Baby Bump

The Mom-To-Be Performing At Corona Capital

Robert Pattinson’s Girlfriend

