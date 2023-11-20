Suki Waterhouse has shared the news of her pregnancy in the most adorable manner. The singer-actress is expecting first child with Robert Pattinson. The news of her pregnancy has been going around since quite some time now, however, the couple never confirmed about it. Suki has now confirmed that she is pregnant by putting her baby bump on display at Mexico’s Corona Capital Festival, which is an annual music fest. Robert’s girlfriend was seen putting up a fab show in a short shimmery dress. A video is going viral in which Suki is heard saying, “I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on... i’m not sure it’s working.” Robert Pattinson’s Girlfriend Suki Waterhouse Sports Cropped Tee and High-Waisted Leggings Amidst Pregnancy Rumours (View Pics).

Suki Waterhouse Confirms Pregnancy

"I thought I’d wear something sparkly to distract you from something else I’ve got going on... i’m not sure it’s working” Suki Waterhouse announcing that she’s pregnant today at Corona Festival! 🤰🏼💕pic.twitter.com/MhZEkCJVgb — suki waterhouse archive (@bestsukiw) November 19, 2023

The Singer Flashing Baby Bump

Suki Waterhouse photographed by Alex Medina today at Corona Capital! 🩵 pic.twitter.com/UIuhMiriiy — suki waterhouse archive (@bestsukiw) November 20, 2023

The Mom-To-Be Performing At Corona Capital

Suki Waterhouse is going to be a mom! https://t.co/vOJd6Sl4uD pic.twitter.com/0yGcNv2Jir — suki waterhouse archive (@bestsukiw) November 20, 2023

Robert Pattinson’s Girlfriend

Suki Waterhouse performing 'Moves' today at Corona Capital in Mexico City! pic.twitter.com/t9pDgxJc6S — suki waterhouse archive (@bestsukiw) November 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)