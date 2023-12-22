Suki Waterhouse is expecting her first child with boyfriend Robert Pattinson. The pregnant actress-singer took to Instagram to share a few pictures from her tropical getaway. Not only did she share images of the spectacular locale, but she also gave glimpses of her growing baby bump. Suki, serving beach style goals, radiates the pregnancy glow in these photos. Robert Pattinson, Pregnant Suki Fuel Engagement Rumours As Actress Flaunts Dazzling Diamond Ring During Their Latest Outing- See Pics.

Pregnant Suki Waterhouse Enjoying Tropical Vacay

