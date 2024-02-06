Aside from the game itself, the Super Bowl is renowned for unveiling highly anticipated movie trailers. According to The Hollywood Reporter, trailers for Deadpool 3, Inside Out, Wicked, and other upcoming films are set to be released. Of all the movies, it appears that Deadpool 3 has secured a definite spot. The anticipation surrounding the film starring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman is exceptionally high, and Marvel has consistently capitalised on the extensive exposure of the Super Bowl to showcase their films and series. Deadpool 3 Set Photos Leaked! Ryan Reynolds As Wade Wilson and Hugh Jackman As Wolverine Film Intense Fighting Scenes on a Beach (Watch Video).

Trailers and Teasers Slated for Debut During the SuperBowl:

Trailers/Teasers expected to release during the #SuperBowl this Sunday: • IF • Knuckles • Wicked • Deadpool 3 • Inside Out 2 • A Quiet Place: Day One • Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes pic.twitter.com/Kl3nVbRAzs — The Hollywood Handle (@HollywoodHandle) February 5, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)