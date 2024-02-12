Beyonce's unexpected appearance in a Verizon 5G commercial during Super Bowl 2024 has ignited a wildfire of excitement across the internet. The sheer power of her presence and the allure of her unique style have captivated audiences globally. With effortless charm and a touch of wit, Barbey, aka Beyonce, dominates the screen like no other. Surprisingly, she announces her new music, part two of her 2022 album “Renaissance”, in this Verizon ad. Witness her unstoppable performance in the viral Verizon spot below! Super Bowl 2024: Lana Del Rey Spotted With Taylor Swift After the Awkward Moment at Grammys 2024 (View Pics).

Beyonce For Verizon 5G Ad At Super Bowl 2024

"Drop the new music" - @Beyonce breaks the internet with a new #SuperBowl spot for Verizon pic.twitter.com/xdrxVulcrY — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 12, 2024

