There have been speculations circulating for a while regarding Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber’s marital status. It is rumoured that their marriage is on the rocks and the couple is considering divorce. However, the couple has quashed all these reports with their sweet PDA at Super Bowl 2024. A video from the event has surfaced online, showcasing Justin and Hailey not just seated together, but with Justin planting a sweet kiss on his wife’s cheek when the cameraman pans the camera to them. Well, the supermodel just couldn’t stop blushing at her husband’s sweet gesture. Justin Bieber Kisses Wifey Hailey Bieber in New Romantic Pictures (View Pics).

Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber At Super Bowl 2024

