Fans of Taylor Swift fervently support the Kansas City Chiefs team due to the affiliation of their beloved idol's partner, Travis Kelce. His Super Bowl triumph fulfils their year-long devotion. Notably, Hillary Clinton acknowledged the victory, addressing him as "Taylor's boyfriend," garnering significant attention. Check out her post below! Super Bowl 2024: Taylor Swift Celebrates Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs Win With Ice Spice and Blake Lively; Lana Del Rey Gets Knocked Out During Celebration (Watch Video).

Hillary Clinton Congratulates Travis Kelce

Congratulations to Taylor's boyfriend—and the entire Kansas City Chiefs community! 💕🏈 — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) February 12, 2024

