At the 2024 Super Bowl, Andra Day kicked off the event by singing “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” the Black national anthem. This took place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Alongside backup singers, Shaheem Sanchez interpreted the anthem in American Sign Language. Following Day's performance, Reba McEntire sang the “Star-Spangled Banner,” and Post Malone followed with “America the Beautiful.” Super Bowl 2023 Live Streaming in India: How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs Kansas City Chiefs and Get Live Telecast Details of American Football Match in IST.

Check Out Super Bowl 2024 Musical Performances

Andra Day Begins The Event With Her Performance On “Lift Every Voice And Sing”

Reba McEntire Sings The National Anthem

Post Malone Sings America the Beautiful

Usher Performs On Skates During Super Bowl 2024

Usher performs on skates during his #SuperBowl Halftime Show pic.twitter.com/NfvnPRIMo0 — The Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 12, 2024

