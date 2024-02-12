A host of celebrities are seen in attendance at Super Bowl LVIII, held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pictures of celebrities watching the big championship game have taken the internet by storm. However, fans can’t seem to get over Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift’s pictures from the event, especially after the awkward moment Lana had during this year’s Grammys. A viral video showed Taylor ‘dragging’ Lana to the stage after Lana won the Album of the Year award. Taylor’s actions drew criticism from viewers. However, it seems everything is well between the two, as they were spotted together at Super Bowl 2024. See the friendly moments between Lana and Taylor during the Super Bowl game. Super Bowl 2024: Hailey Bieber Blushes As Justin Bieber Kisses Her; Couple Quashes Divorce Rumours With Their PDA (Watch Video).

Lana Del Rey And Taylor Swift

Lana Del Rey and Taylor Swift today 🏈 pic.twitter.com/dLxdZQclX2 — Season Of Lana (@SeasonOfLana) February 12, 2024

Super Bowl 2024

📷| Taylor and Lana 🫂 pic.twitter.com/Qsku0pASpA — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) February 12, 2024

