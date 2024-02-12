Super Bowl 2024 witnessed the win of Taylor Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs. Among the celebrity attendees were Blake Lively, Ice Spice, Lana Del Ray, and others who came to support Travis and his team. Numerous pictures and videos from the event flooded the internet. In one photo, David Henrie from Wizards of Waverly Place is seen happily posing for a selfie with Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce. David, 35, portrayed Justin Russo, the eldest sibling in the popular TV series. Super Bowl 2024: Taylor Swift Hugs and Kisses Boyfriend Travis Kelce Following Kansas City Chiefs Win (Watch Video).

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Pose With David Henrie

Taylor Swift and Wizards of Waverly Place star David Henrie at the #SuperBowl . pic.twitter.com/aSLwhnOSEd — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2024

