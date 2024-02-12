Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, Blake Lively, and Lana Del Rey cheered wildly as Travis Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs clinched victory at Super Bowl 2024. In the excitement, Lana Del Rey stumbled due to a push from a crowd but managed to avoid a fall. Watch the video below to see the star-studded reaction! Taylor Swift Cheers for Boyfriend Travis Kelce as She Attends 2024 Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift And Her Group Celebrating Kansas City Chiefs' Victory

Taylor Swift, Ice Spice, and Blake Lively celebrating The Chiefs’ #Superbowl win. pic.twitter.com/7qBbH8DVtj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)