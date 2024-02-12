The Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers at the 2024 Super Bowl! After the monumental win, Taylor Swift was spotted celebrating with her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, sharing a warm hug and kiss. A video of the couple surfaced online, capturing them sharing a passionate kiss on the field. Super Bowl 2024: Lana Del Rey Spotted With Taylor Swift After the Awkward Moment at Grammys 2024 (View Pics).

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce At Super Bowl LVIII

The Super Bowl smooch hits different pic.twitter.com/rTPCo3qPQJ — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 12, 2024

