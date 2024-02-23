James Gunn's Superman Legacy is all set to begin next month. The excitement surrounding the film is palpable, with fans eagerly waiting for the first glimpses of the movie. Recently, Gunn posted a photo on Instagram, giving a sneak peek of the cast gathered in Atlanta for a table read. This is a significant milestone in the production process, as the ensemble, including stars such as David Corenswet, Rachel Brosnahan, and Nicholas Hoult, officially assembled to bring this iconic superhero tale to life. Superman Legacy: Nicholas Hoult, David Corenswet and Tom Brittney to Screen-Test as Clark Kent for James Gunn's DC Film - Reports.

James Gunn's IG Pic:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by James Gunn (@jamesgunn)

