James Gunn's next big project is Superman: Legacy and reports suggest that the filmmaker is undergoing the auditioning process. The makers are yet to announce the official casting of Clark Kent aka Superman, Lois Lane and Lex Luthor and now recent media reports suggest that there are four actresses considered to play Superman's love interest in the film. Rachel Brosnahan, Emma Mackey, Samara Weaving and Phoebe Dynevor are the top contenders to play Lois Lane in James Gunn's Superman: Legacy. Superman Legacy: James Gunn Wants the DC Superhero to Have ‘All the Humanity and Somebody Who You Want to Give a Hug’.

Superman Legacy's Lois Lane Contenders:

