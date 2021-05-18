Sweet Tooth trailer is out. It is based on a DC comics story and has Robert Downey Jr in the Executive Producer's role. The movie talks about dystopian earth where hybrids are born and humans are out to kill them. A little hybrid boy decides to fight and gives hope to everyone. The series will stream on Netflix on June 4.

Check out the trailer of Sweet Tooth here.

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)