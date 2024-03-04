Sydney Sweeney Roasts Madame Web Box Office Numbers and Playfully Pokes Fun at Glen Powell Affair Rumours During SNL Monologue (Watch Video)

Sydney Sweeney refuses to let critics have the last word. During her Saturday Night Live opening monologue, the actress light-heartedly addressed rumours of an affair with co-star Glen Powell, dismissing them with a playful quip while refusing to let online gossip dictate her narrative. With a mischievous grin, Sweeney chuckled off speculation about an affair with Powell while filming Anyone But You, even jestingly calling for the camera to cut to him in the audience. As the camera panned to Powell's stunned expression, Sweeney wittily remarked that he wasn't her fiancé, injecting humour into the moment. Additionally, Sweeney took a tongue-in-cheek jab at her role in the poorly received film Madame Web. She said, You might have seen me in Anyone But You or Euphoria," she said, "You definitely did not see me in Madame Web." Madame Web: Netizens Slam Dakota Johnson and Sydney Sweeney's Spider Man Spin-Off, Calls It 'Hot Garbage'.

Watch Sydney Sweeney's SNL Monologue:

