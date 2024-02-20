Madame Web actor Sydney Sweeney didn't hold back when she stumbled upon an Instagram video where a woman falsely portrayed herself as Sweeney's dietitian. An Instagram account, colostrum lover, which has since been deleted, posted a reel boasting a purported five-year professional relationship with Sweeney and taking credit for her success. Unimpressed by the baseless claim, Sweeney swiftly responded with a witty retort, commenting, 'I don't know you, and Kraft mac and cheese is for life.' This direct and humorous rebuttal from the actress garnered widespread attention, shedding light on celebrities' challenges when confronted with unfounded claims for social media attention. Sydney Sweeney Is Not Dating Glen Powell, Euphoria Star Is Still Engaged to Jonathan Davino – Reports.

Sydney Sweeney's Post:

i need more celebs to start calling out these liars trying to sell diet plans and courses using their names pic.twitter.com/TykoRhw9Sd — ✨amanda✨ (@luvu2golka) February 19, 2024

