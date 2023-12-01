Sydney Sweeney will appear in a very different avatar in the upcoming movie Eden. The stunning actress’ pictures from the sets of her new movie have gone viral on the internet. Sydney, dressed up in a polka-dot powder blue outfit, is seen in a makeup-free look and sporting brunette hairdo. Her transformation is sure to leave fans amazed. Directed by Ron Howard, the movie Eden is touted to be a survival thriller. Anyone But You Trailer: Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell Go Hot and Steamy in Faking a Relationship in Will Gluck’s R-rated Romcom (Watch Video).

Sydney Sweeney’s Transformation

NEW | Sydney Sweeney spotted on the set of 'EDEN' in Australia. pic.twitter.com/vfJ3IdmvNJ — Sydney Sweeney fans (@SSydneyBest) November 30, 2023

Actress On The Sets Of Eden Movie

Sydney Sweeney on the set of 'Eden'. pic.twitter.com/G9HmIJjDKc — @21metgala (@21metgala) November 30, 2023

