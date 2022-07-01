Taylor Lautner‘s fiancée Taylor 'Tay' Dome has revealed she was once team Edward. A video of Tay is going viral online which sees her first mentioning her childhood crush and then the person she ended up with. And voila, in the clip, Dome first shared pics of Edward Cullen, played by Robert Pattinson, in the Twilight movies, and later flashed pic of Lautner. So, we all know now! Taylor Lautner Birthday: 7 Photos of the Twilight Actor That Prove He Is a Dog Lover Just Like Us (View Pics).

Taylor Lautner’s fiance posted this 🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/mKUYqeaR5a — lo | 💜 (@_fangirlsociety) June 30, 2022

