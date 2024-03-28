Taylor Swift and Beau Travis Kelce Flash PDA As They Walk Hand-in-Hand During Their Bahamas Vacay (See Pics)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted holding hands during Bahamas getaway. The singer rocked a floral crop top, soaking up the island vibes.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 28, 2024 07:21 AM IST

Pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently were spotted serving couple goals at their romantic getaway in the Bahamas. Viral photos captured the couple strolling hand-in-hand along the waterfront, soaking up the island vibes. Swift, 34, looked effortlessly chic in a floral crop top and white shorts, whereas the lad was seen in beach wear. Indeed, they look cute together. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Heat Up Bahamas Island With Their Steamy Kiss; Photos of Couple Go Viral!

Taylor Swift With Travis Kelce

Cute, Aren't They?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Bahamas haran-visits-tirupati-temple-and-receives-birthday-wishes-from-actors-on-his-special-day-5850219.html"> Ram Charan Visits Tirupati Temple And Receives Birthday Wishes From Actors On His Special Day Ram Charan Visits Tirupati Temple And Receives Birthday Wishes From Actors On His Special Day
Close
Search

Taylor Swift and Beau Travis Kelce Flash PDA As They Walk Hand-in-Hand During Their Bahamas Vacay (See Pics)

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted holding hands during Bahamas getaway. The singer rocked a floral crop top, soaking up the island vibes.

Socially Team Latestly| Mar 28, 2024 07:21 AM IST

Pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently were spotted serving couple goals at their romantic getaway in the Bahamas. Viral photos captured the couple strolling hand-in-hand along the waterfront, soaking up the island vibes. Swift, 34, looked effortlessly chic in a floral crop top and white shorts, whereas the lad was seen in beach wear. Indeed, they look cute together. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Heat Up Bahamas Island With Their Steamy Kiss; Photos of Couple Go Viral!

Taylor Swift With Travis Kelce

Cute, Aren't They?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)

Tags:
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Bahamas Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Dating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce PDA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Photos Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Pics Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Vacation Travis Kelce
You might also like
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Heat Up Bahamas Island With Their Steamy Kiss; Photos of Couple Go Viral!
Hollywood

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Heat Up Bahamas Island With Their Steamy Kiss; Photos of Couple Go Viral!
Sabrina Carpenter Emotionally Bids Farewell to 'Taybrina' Era Tour, Extends Grateful Shoutout to Supportive Friend Taylor Swift
Hollywood

Sabrina Carpenter Emotionally Bids Farewell to 'Taybrina' Era Tour, Extends Grateful Shoutout to Supportive Friend Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Dating Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce PDA Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Photos Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Pics Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Vacation Travis Kelce
You might also like
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Heat Up Bahamas Island With Their Steamy Kiss; Photos of Couple Go Viral!
Hollywood

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Heat Up Bahamas Island With Their Steamy Kiss; Photos of Couple Go Viral!
Sabrina Carpenter Emotionally Bids Farewell to 'Taybrina' Era Tour, Extends Grateful Shoutout to Supportive Friend Taylor Swift
Hollywood

Sabrina Carpenter Emotionally Bids Farewell to 'Taybrina' Era Tour, Extends Grateful Shoutout to Supportive Friend Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour OTT Release: Here's When and Where to Watch the Musical Film Online!
TV

Taylor Swift - The Eras Tour OTT Release: Here's When and Where to Watch the Musical Film Online!
The Eras Tour (Taylor Swift Version) Trailer: 'Cardigan' Singer's Concert Film to Premiere on Disney+ on March 14; Shares New Update on Social Media (Watch Video)
Hollywood

The Eras Tour (Taylor Swift Version) Trailer: 'Cardigan' Singer's Concert Film to Premiere on Disney+ on March 14; Shares New Update on Social Media (Watch Video)
Google Trends Google Trends
Nirmala Sitharaman
10K+ searches
RR vs DC
10K+ searches
Dilip Ghosh
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

tab_trending" data-toggle="tab">Trending
Google Trends Google Trends
Nirmala Sitharaman
10K+ searches
RR vs DC
10K+ searches
Dilip Ghosh
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
City Petrol Diesel
New Delhi 96.72 89.62
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Mumbai 106.31 94.27
Chennai 102.74 94.33
View all
Currency Price Change

Editor's Choice

Trending Topics
Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiRepublic Day 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Virat KohliRam Mandir AyodhyaOmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma