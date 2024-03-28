Taylor Swift and Beau Travis Kelce Flash PDA As They Walk Hand-in-Hand During Their Bahamas Vacay (See Pics)

Pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce recently were spotted serving couple goals at their romantic getaway in the Bahamas. Viral photos captured the couple strolling hand-in-hand along the waterfront, soaking up the island vibes. Swift, 34, looked effortlessly chic in a floral crop top and white shorts, whereas the lad was seen in beach wear. Indeed, they look cute together. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Heat Up Bahamas Island With Their Steamy Kiss; Photos of Couple Go Viral!

Taylor Swift With Travis Kelce

Cute, Aren't They?

do you see the difference? i love how travis walked several steps behind taylor while still protected her. travis doesn't put taylor in the basement. he's not afraid of her shine. he lets her bejeweled pic.twitter.com/z85UhBLN1k — emma⸆⸉ (@sprksflyswft) March 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)