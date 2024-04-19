Taylor Swift and boyfriend Travis Kelce are likely to skip the 2024 Met Gala despite receiving an invitation. Reports suggest that Taylor's 'Eras' tour resumes in Paris the same week as the Gala on May 6, offering a compelling reason for her absence, though no official statement has been released. Well, it is still unclear why Travis declined to attend the event alone. Did Taylor Swift Compare Kim Kardashian to a High School Bully in Her New Album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’ Following Their 2016 Feud?.

Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce To Skip Met Gala

